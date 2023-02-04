Maine Men Beat UMBC 84-49

The negative 30 degree wind chill outside, had no effect on the Maine Men's Basketball Team who shot a sizzling hot 55 percent from the field on Saturday afternoon, as they beat UMBC 84-49 on Saturday afternoon, February 4th at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium.

Maine led 38-26 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 4 in double-figures, and all but 1 player scored. Gedi Juozapaitis had 22 points to lead all scorers. Kellen Tynes had 14 points, Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish had 13 points. Peter Filipovity had a double-double, scoring 12 points while ripping down 10 rebounds.

Maine was 33-60 from the field, and 9-22 (40.9 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 9-12 from the free throw line.

UMBC was led by Dion Brown with 19 points, while Craig Beaudion had 8 points.

The Retrievers were 19-50 from the field (38.0 percent) and 6-19 (31.6 percent) from beyond the 3-point arc. They shot 5-10 from the free throw line.

UMBC is now 15-10 overall and 5-5 in America East.

Maine is now 10-13 overall and 4-6 in America East. The Black Bears host the University of Vermont Catamounts on Wednesday, February 8th at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, with the tip-off at 7 p.m.