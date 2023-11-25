Maine Men Fall to Columbia 75-56

The Maine Men's Basketball Team trailed Columbia by only 4 points at the half 34-30 on Saturday afternoon, November 25th before Columbia outscored Maine 41-26 in the 2nd Half. The Black Bears fell 75-56 to the Lions in New York.

Maine shot 25-60 from the field , 41.7 percent. They were 4-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and just 2-5 from the free throw line.

Kellen Tynes and Peter Filipovity each had 10 points to lead the Black Bears. Filipovity was the leading rebounder, just missing a double-double with 9 rebounds.

Maine was outrebounded in the game 39-27.

Columbia was led by Zine Eddine Bedri with 14 points and Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa finished with 12 points.

The Lions shot 49.2 percent from the field, going 29-59. They were 7-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near-perfect 10-12 from the free throw line.

Columbia improves to 5-2, while Maine falls to 4-4 on the season.

The Black Bears continue their 4-game road trip on Wednesday, November 29th when they play at Holy Cross in Worcester. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. and the tip-off at 7 p.m.