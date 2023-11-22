Maine Men Lead from Start to Finish Beating University of South Florida 70-59

The Maine Men's Basketball Team led from start to finish Wednesday, November 22nd beating the University of South Florida 70-59 to go 3-1 on their Florida trip.

Maine led 31-29 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Peter Filipovity had a double-double finishing with a game-high 23 points and a team-high 12 rebounds. JaShonte Wright-McLeish had 16 points and Jaden Clayton finished with 14 points.

The Black Bears shot and impressive 25-51 from the field (49.0 percent) and were 6-14 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 14-20 from the free throw line.

Chris Youngblood led the Bulls with 17 points. Kasean Pryor had 12 points

The Bulls outrebounded Maine 40-35.

The University of South Florida were 23-65 from the field (35.4 percent) and just 2-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-18 from the free throw line.

The University of South Florida fell to 2-2 overall while Maine improved to 4-3. The Black Bears have 2 more road contests before returning home on Sunday, December 3rd when they will host Brown University at 12 noon. They play at Columbia University on Saturday, November 25th at 1 p.m. and then at Holy Cross on Wednesday, November 29th.at 7 p.m. The game against Columbia on Saturday will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.