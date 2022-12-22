Maine Men Loses to Ohio State 95-61

The Maine Men's Basketball Team lost to Ohio State on Wednesday, December 21st 95-61.

Maine trailed 47-26 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Kellen Tynes led the way with 19 points while Gedi Juozapaitis finished with 16 points.

The Black Bears were 25-64 (39.1 percent) from the field and 6-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 5-6 from the free throw line.

Ohio State had 5 players in double-figures. They were led by Brice Sensabaugh who had 19 points. Justice Sueing had 15 points, Zed Key 14 points, Bruce Thornton 11 points and Flelix Okpara 10 points.

Ohio State shot a sizzling 61.2 percent from the field, going 41-67. They were 8-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 5-7 from the free throw line.

Ohio State dominated the boards, outrebounding Maine 39-27.

Ohio State is now 8-3 while Maine is 6-6

Maine had 1 more non-conference game scheduled. They play host to Harvard at the Cross Insurance Center on Wednesday, December 28th. The game tips-off at 7 p.m. You can hear the game on 92.9 The Ticket starting at 6:30 p.m. The Black Bears begin America East conference play on Thursday, January 5th at UMass-Lowell at 6 p.m.