Maine Men Stop 8-Game Skid Beat Binghamton 78-57

The Maine Men's Basketball Team picked up their 1st America East Conference victory, snapping a 8-game skid and winning for the 1st time in over a month, when they beat Binghamton 78-57 at the Cross Insurance in Bangor on Sunday, January 22nd.

Maine led 36-25 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 3 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitis led the Black Bears with 21 points. Kellen Tynes had 14 points and Peter Filipovity had 12 points.

The Black Bears shot 47.6 percent from the field (30-63) and were 8-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were a near perfect 10-12 from the free throw line. They only had 9 turnovers in the game.

Binghamton was led by Dan Petcash with 13 points. Armon Harried had 9 points.

Binghamton was 43.8 percent from the field, shooting 21-48. They were only 2-13 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 13-15 from the free throw line. They had 19 turnovers in the game.

Binghamton is 8-11 overall and 4-2 in American East.

Maine is now 7-12 overall and 1-5 in America East. The Black Bears play UMass Lowell on Wednesday, January 25th in the Coaches vs. Cancer game, when coaches will wear their suits and sneakers. The game tips off at 7 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. If you can't make it, you can listen to the game with Ron Lisnet, with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.