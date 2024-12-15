Maine Men’s Basketball Beat Canisius 84-79

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Canisius 84-79 on Saturday afternoon, December 14th in Buffalo.

Maine led 44-35 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by Quion Burns with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Kellen Tynes and Christopher Mantis each finished with 15 point and Killian Gribben had 10 points.

The Black Bears shot a scorching 62.3 percent from the field going 33-53. They were 7-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-16 from the free throw line.

Canisius was led by Jasman Sangha with a game-high 26 points. Paul McMillan IV had 22 points and Tana Kopa had 16 points.

Canisius shot 53.7 percent from the field, going 29-54. They were 9-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 12-14 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded Canisius 27-19 and had 10 turnovers in the game compared to Canisius' 7.

Canisius is winless on the season with a 0-11 record.

Maine improves to 8-5. The Black Bears play at Stony Brook University on Saturday, December 21st at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 12:30 p.m.

