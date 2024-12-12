Maine Men’s Basketball Beats Duquesne 61-56 Wednesday Night

The Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Duquesne 61-56 on Wednesday night, December 11th in Pittsburgh.

Maine and Duquesne were tied 29-29 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by AJ Lopez with a game-high 17 points. Kellen Tynes finished with 12 points and Quion Burns had 10 points.

Maine shot 45.8 percent from the field, going 22-48. They were 4-9 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 13-16 from the free throw line.

Maine won the turnover battle, turning the ball over just 14 times compared to Duquesne's 19 times.

Duquesne outrebounded Maine 39-28.

Tre Dinkins led Duquesne with 12 points, and Jahsean Corbett had 10 points.

Duquesne fell to 2-8

Maine improved to 7-5.

The Black Bears will play at Canisius on Saturday, December 14th at 1 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket. Tune in starting at 12:30 p.m. for the pregame with Ron Lisnet.

