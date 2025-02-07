Maine Men’s Basketball Beats NJIT 78-74

The Maine Men's Basketball Team rebounded from their loss at Vermont on Saturday, beating the New Jersey Institute of Technology 78-74 on Thursday night at The Pit in Orono.

In the game, Kellen Tynes broke the program record for most steals in a career. The previous record was held by Marty Higgins who had 243 steals in 115 games. Tynes recorded his 244th steal in 85 games!

Maine led 41-35 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by AJ Lopez with 23 points. Tynes had 16 points. Quion Burns finished with 12 points and Keelan Steete had 11 points.

The Black Bears shot 47.1 percent from the field going 24-51. They were 5-16 from beyond the 3-point arc and 25-31 from the free throw line.

Maine was outrebounded 35-29.

NJIT was led by Sebastian Robinson with 16 points. 3 players were tied with 12 points. NJIT shot 42.1 percent from the field going 24-57. They were 10-21 from beyond the 3-point arc and 16-20 from the free throw line.

NJIT is now 5-19 overall and 2-7 in America East.

Maine is now 15-9 overall and 7-2 in America East. Maine will host the University of Maryland Baltimore College on Saturday, February 8th at 2 p.m.