Maine Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Markwood Finalist for National Award
Congratulations to Maine Men's Basketball Coach Chris Markwood who is a finalist for the 2022-23 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award.
The Joe B. Hall award is presented annually to the top first-time head coach in Division I college basketball and is named after the long-time Kentucky assistant, Joe B. Hall, who was given the task of following the legendary Adolph Rupp at the school.
Finalists for the 2022-23 award include
Tobin Anderson
Fairleigh Dickinson
Chris Caputo
George Washington
Eric Duft
Weber State
Corey Gipson
Northwestern State
Michael Lewis
Ball State
Chris Markwood
Maine
Daniyal Robinson
Cleveland State
Jon Scheyer
Duke
Jerome Tang
Kansas State
Keith Urgo
Fordham
The Maine Men's Basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 13-17, the most wins since they won 13 games in the 2012-13 season. The Men's record over the past decade is below
- 2022-23 13-17
- 2021-22 9-22
- 2020-21 2-7 (COVID)
- 2019-20 9-22
- 2018-19 5-27
- 2017-18 6-26
- 2016-17 7-25
- 2015-16 8-22
- 2014-15 3-27
- 2013-14 8-23
- 2012-13 13-19