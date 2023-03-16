Maine Men&#8217;s Basketball Coach Chris Markwood Finalist for National Award

Maine Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Markwood Finalist for National Award

Photo Chris Popper

Congratulations to Maine Men's Basketball Coach Chris Markwood who is a finalist for the 2022-23 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award.

The Joe B. Hall award is presented annually to the top first-time head coach in Division I college basketball and is named after the long-time Kentucky assistant, Joe B. Hall, who was given the task of following the legendary Adolph Rupp at the school.

Finalists for the 2022-23 award include

Tobin Anderson

Fairleigh Dickinson

Chris Caputo

George Washington

Eric Duft

Weber State

Corey Gipson

Northwestern State

Michael Lewis

Ball State

Chris Markwood

Maine

Daniyal Robinson

Cleveland State

Jon Scheyer

Duke

Jerome Tang

Kansas State

Keith Urgo

Fordham

The Maine Men's Basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 13-17, the most wins since they won 13 games in the 2012-13 season. The Men's record over the past decade is below

  • 2022-23 13-17
  • 2021-22 9-22
  • 2020-21 2-7 (COVID)
  • 2019-20 9-22
  • 2018-19 5-27
  • 2017-18 6-26
  • 2016-17 7-25
  • 2015-16 8-22
  • 2014-15 3-27
  • 2013-14 8-23
  • 2012-13 13-19
