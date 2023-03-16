Maine Men’s Basketball Coach Chris Markwood Finalist for National Award

Congratulations to Maine Men's Basketball Coach Chris Markwood who is a finalist for the 2022-23 Joe B. Hall National Coach of the Year award.

The Joe B. Hall award is presented annually to the top first-time head coach in Division I college basketball and is named after the long-time Kentucky assistant, Joe B. Hall, who was given the task of following the legendary Adolph Rupp at the school.

Finalists for the 2022-23 award include

Tobin Anderson Fairleigh Dickinson Chris Caputo George Washington Eric Duft Weber State Corey Gipson Northwestern State Michael Lewis Ball State Chris Markwood Maine Daniyal Robinson Cleveland State Jon Scheyer Duke Jerome Tang Kansas State Keith Urgo Fordham

The Maine Men's Basketball team finished the 2022-23 season with a record of 13-17, the most wins since they won 13 games in the 2012-13 season. The Men's record over the past decade is below

2022-23 13-17

2021-22 9-22

2020-21 2-7 (COVID)

2019-20 9-22

2018-19 5-27

2017-18 6-26

2016-17 7-25

2015-16 8-22

2014-15 3-27

2013-14 8-23

2012-13 13-19

