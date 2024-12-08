Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordahm 87-72 Sunday Afternoon

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Fordham 87-72 on Sunday afternoon, December 8th in the Bronx.

Fordham led 37-23 at the Half.

AJ Lopez had a career-high and game-high 24 points for the Black Bears. Keelan Steele had 10 points.

Maine shot 39.4 percent from the floor, going 26-66. They were 3-12 from beyond the 3-point arc and 17-19 from the free throw line.

Fordham had 5 players in double figures. Jackie Johnson III and Romad Dean each had 16 points while Abdou Tsimbila, Josh Rivera and Matt Zona each scored 10 points.

Fordham shot50 percent from the field going 31-61. They were 9-19 from beyond the 3-point arc and 16-25 from the free throw line.

Fordham is now 6-5.

Maine is now 6-5. The Black Bears will play at Duquesne in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, December 11th. The game tips off at 7 p.m. Hear the game and the pregame with Ron Lisnet starting at 6:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.