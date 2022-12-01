Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Fordham 72-67

The Maine Black Bears led at halftime 34-28, but Fordham outshot Maine 44-33 in the 2nd Half to come away with a 72-67 win in the Bronx, New York on Wednesday night, November 30th.

Maine had 2 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitas led the way with 19 points while Milos Nenadic had 10 points. The Black Bears shot 45.5 percent from the field, going 25-55. In the 1st Half, when they had the lead they shot 50 percent, going 14-28. They were 9-24 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 8-13 from the free throw line.

Fordham had 4 players in double figures. Darius Quisenberry had 18 points, while Khalid Moore had a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Zach Riley had 11 points and Abdou Tsimbila also had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Fordham shot 46.2 percent from the field going 24-52. They were 7-23 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 17-23 from the free throw line.

Maine is now 4-3 while Fordham is 7-1

Maine will travel overseas to London to play Marist College on Sunday morning (Maine time). The pregame will begin at 10 a.m. with the tip-off at 10:30 a.m. on 92.9 The Ticket. The Black Bears return to The Pit on Thursday, December 8th at 4:30 p.m. when they play UMaine Augusta.