UMaine Women Stunned by UMBC Losing 67-59

On a night when the Albany Women's Basketball Team was upset by the University of Vermont, 67-35, the Maine Women's Basketball Team was stunned by the University of Maryland Baltimore College 67-59 on the road.

UMBC led 14-11 at the end of the 1st Quarter but Maine outscored the Retrieverrs 23-10 in the 2nd quarter to take a 34-23 lead at the end of the 1st Half. But the 2nd Half of the game belonged to UMBC. They outscored Maine 22-10 in the 3rd Quarter and 21-15 in the 4th and final chapter for the win.

Maine was led by Anne Simon with a double-double, scoring 22 points while ripping down 10 points. Adrianna Smith also had a double-double, scoring 16 points while pulling down 10 rebounds.

The Black Bears were 6-24 from beyond the 3-point line and a nearly perfect 11-12 from the free throw line.

UMBC had 3 players in double figures. Anna Blount had 17 points, Jordon Lewis had 12 points and Jaden Walker had 11 points. The Retrievers had 3 3-pointers and were 12-16 from the free throw line.

Maine outrebounded UMBC 34-30.

UMBC is now 9-17 overall and 5-9 in America East.

The Black Bears are 18-9 overall and 11-2 in America East.

Maine continues their road trip and will play at the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday, February 24th at 2 p.m. That game will NOT be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket because of the 2024 High School Basketball Tournament.

Maine returns home to play Binghamton on Thursday February 29th at 6 p.m. and then will host the University at Albany in the final regular season game on Saturday, March 2nd at 1 p.m. That game is Senior Day and also when the University of Maine will celebrate the 2003-04 Team.