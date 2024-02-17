Maine Women Rally to Beat Vermont 57-55

While the High School Basketball Tourney is taking place in Bangor, the UMaine Women's Basketball Team was on the road in Burlington, Vermont, coming from way behind to beat the University of Vermont Catamounts 57-55.

Vermont led 20-8 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 32-24 at the end of the 1st Half. Maine took the lead in the 3rd Quarter, outscoring Vermont 22-11 to take a 46-43 lead.

Anne Simon scored 16 points, and now has 1820 career points, to move past Heather Ernst and now is 6th on the Maine Women's Basketball All-Time Scoring List.

Adrianna Smith had 16 points and was just a rebound shy of a double-double finishing with 9 rebounds.

Sarah Talon had 15 points, matching her season-high.

The Black Bears had just 8 turnovers in the game, while Vermont had 17..Maine was outrebounded 33-29

Vermont was led by Andeja Matic with 14 points.

Vermont is now 18-9 overall and 10-3 in America East.

The Black Bears are now 18-8 overall, having won 6 in-a-row, and are 11-1 in America East.

Maine continues to be on the road for their next 2 games, playing at the University of Maryland Baltimore County on Thursday, February 22nd at 7 p.m. and then at the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday, February 24th at 2 p.m. Neither of those games will be aired on 92.9 The Ticket as we will be covering the 2024 High School Tourney.