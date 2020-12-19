Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Hartford 63-60 on Last Second 3-Pointer

The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team finally played their 1st game of the 2020-21 season, falling to Hartford 63-60 on a last second 3-pointer in Connecticut on Saturday afternoon, December 19th.

Maine trailed 31-20 at the end of the 1st Half, and outscored the Hawks 40-32 in the 2nd Half.

UMaine was led by Adefolarin Adetogun with 14 points. Taylor Schildroth from Blue Hill, Maine played 11 minutes and had 2 points.

UMaine, now 0-1 on the season will take on Hartford, (4-2 on the season and 1-0 in America East) Sunday afternoon, December 20th at 2 p.m.