Maine Women’s Basketball Beats Bryant 80-57 as Adrianna Smith Scores 1000th Career Point

The Maine Women's Basketball Team cruised past Bryant 80-57 on Thursday night, February 16th at The Pit at Memorial Gymnasium on the UMaine Campus, as Adrianna Smith became the 22nd player in Women's Basketball history to score 1000 points.

Smith finished with her 18th double-double of the season, scoring 12 points and ripping down 10 rebounds. She also dished out 67 assists.

Anne Simon had a game-high 31 points. It was her 2nd consecutive game finishing with over 30 points.

Caroline Bornemann and Sera Hodgson each had 12 points for the Black Bears.

Maine drained 12 3-pointers in the game, going 12-25 from beyond the 3-point arc. Simon and Hodgson each had 4 3-pointers, while Bornemann had 2 3's. Olivia Rockwood and Idan Shlush each had a 3-pointer.

Maine went a nearly perfect 12-14 from the free throw line while just committing 4 turnovers in the game.

Bryant was led by Silvia Gonzalez with 14 points.

Bryant is now 12-13 overall and 5-7 in America East.

Maine is 17-8 overall and 10-1 in America East.

The Black Bears travel to the University of Vermont on Saturday, February 17th to play the Catamounts at 4 p.m. That game will NOT be on 92.9 The Ticket because of the Maine High School Basketball Tournament.

Maine doesn't return home until February 29th and March 2nd when they will play their final regular season games against Binghamton (February 29th 6 p.m) and the University of Albany (March 2nd at 1 p.m). Saturday, March 2nd will be Senior Day and also Team Reunion Day for the 2003-04 Team.