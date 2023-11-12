Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Merrimack 71-65 Sunday Afternoon

The Maine Men's Basketball Team was outscored 43-36 in the 2nd Half of Sunday, November 12th's game at The Pit against Merrimack and lost 71-65. The Black Bears had led by 1 point 29-28 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine was led by Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish with 17 points. Kristians Feierbergs and Peter Filipovity each had 12 points while Kellen Tynes chipped in 11 points.

Maine shot 40.0 percent from the field going 22-55. They were 7-22 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14-18 from the free throw line.

Merrimack was led by Adam Clark with a game-high 19 points. Samba Diallo had 14 points and Devon Savage finished with 11 points.

Merrimack shot a sizzling 51.1 percent from the field going 23-46 including going 13-19 in the 2nd Half. They were 4-17 from the free throw line and 21-32 from the foul line.

Maine had a slight rebounding advantage 33-31. Each team turned the ball over 15 times.

Merrimack is now 2-1 overall. Maine drops to 1-2.

Maine heads on the road for 3 games November 16-18th in Jacksonville Florida. They will play Northwestern State University on Thursday, November 16 with the tip-off at 4 p.m. You can hear that game on 92.9 The Ticket with the tip-off at 3:30.

The Black Bears don't return home until Sunday, December 3rd, when they will host Brown University at 12 noon.

