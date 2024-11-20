Maine Men’s Basketball Falls to Richmond 70-66

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to the Richmond Spiders down in Virginia, 70-66 on Wednesday night, November 20th.

The Black Bears led 27-25 at the end of the 1st Half, but Richmond started the 2nd Half on a 8-2 run and Maine was never able to take the lead in the 2nd Half

The Black Bears had 3 players in double figures. AJ Lopez led Maine with 19 points. Kellen Tynes had 18 points and Quion Burns had 10 points and a team-high 8 rebounds.

Maine shot 36.2 percent from the field, going 21-58. They were 6-30 from beyond the 3-point arc and 18-23 from the free throw line.

Maine only had 6 turnovers in the game.

Richmond was led by Jason Roche with 19 points, while Delonnie Hunt had 15 points and Jonathan Beagle had 12 points.

The Spiders were 21-47 from the field, shooting 44.7 percent. They were 8-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 20-25 from the free throw line.

Richmond had 15 turnovers.

Richmond improves to 2-3.

Maine falls to 2-3.

The Black Bears return home for their next 2 games after playing the last 3 games on the road. They will host Holy Cross on Sunday, November 24th at 12 noon and then Elon on Friday, November 29th at 2 p.m. Both games will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket, with the pregame starting 30 minutes before tip-off.

The game against Holy Cross on Sunday will be followed by the Maine Women's Basketball Team playing host to Quinnipiac at 2:30 p.m.

