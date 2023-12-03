Maine Men’s Basketball Hangs on to Beat Brown 60-49

The Maine Black Bears let a 14 point halftime lead fall to just 2 points with 5 minutes remaining before outscoring Brown 11-2 in the final minutes to beat Brown 60-49 on Sunday afternoon in The Pit.

Maine led 37-27 at the Half.

Maine had balanced scoring with 4 players in double-figures. Jaden Clayton had 15 points. Peter Filipovity had 13 points. Quion Burns ended up with 11 points and Kellen Tynes had 10 points.

Maine shot a red-hot 16-24 from the field in the 1st Half, but cooled considerably in the 2nd Half, going just 9-28. They ended up on the day going 25-52 for 48.1 percent shooting. They were 5-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Quion Burns was 3-6 from beyond the 3-point arc. Jayden Clayton and Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish each sank a 3-pointer.

Brown was led by Nana Owusu-Anane with 15 points and Kino Killy Jr. with 11 points. They shot 17-51 from the field, 33.3 percent and just 3-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 12-17 from the free throw line.

Owusu-Anane, Aaron Cooley and Felix Kloman each had a 3-pointer for Brown.

Brown falls to 2-8 overall.

Maine improves to 6-4. Maine travels to Boston University to take on the Terriers on Wednesday, December 6th at 7 p.m. The Black Bears return home to play Central Connecticut State University on Saturday, December 9th at 2 p.m. That game is the last time Maine will play at home in 2023 and won't return home until January 11th at 6 p.m. when they will play the University of New Hampshire at the Cross Insurance Arena in Bangor at 6 p.m.