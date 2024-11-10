Maine Men&#8217;s Basketball Knocks Off Brown 69-67 Sunday afternoon

Maine Men’s Basketball Knocks Off Brown 69-67 Sunday afternoon

Photo Chris Popper

Kellen Tynes sank a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left in the game, to break a 67-67 tie and the Maine Black Bears' Men's Basketball Team beat Brown 69-67 in Providence, Rhode Island on Sunday afternoon, November 10th.

Maine led at the Half 33-29.

Jaden Clayton had a team-high 18 points to lead the Black Bears. AJ Lopez had 16 points and Kellen Tynes had 12 points. Quion Burns just missed a double-double scoring 9 points and ripping down a team-high 10 rebounds.

Maine shot 46.6 percent from the field, going 27-58. They were 4-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and 11-15 from the free throw line.

Brown had 4 players in double figures. Kino Lilly Jr. had a team-high 18 points. Landon Lewis had 15 points. Aaron Cooley had 13 points and Lyndel Erold had 10 points.

Brown shot 45.1 percent from the field, going 23-51. They were 7-20 from beyond the 3-point arc and 14-27 from the free throw line.

Brown is 0-2 on the season, while Maine improves to 2-1.

The Black Bears play their next 2 games on the road. They play at Quinnipiac on Friday, November 15th at 7 p.m. and then at the University of Richmond on Wednesday, November 20th. They return home to play Holy Cross on Sunday, November 24th at 12 Noon.

