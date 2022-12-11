Maine Men’s Basketball Rallies to Defeat Merrimack College 50-47

The Maine Men's Basketball Team rallied to defeat Merrimack College on the road, 50-47 on Sunday, December 11th. The win was the Black Bears 6th this season matching their total for 2021-22 when they went 6-23.

Maine trailed 26-23 at the end of the 1st Half, but outscored Merrimack 27-21 in the 2nd Half.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Kellen Tynes finished with 12 points while Peter Filipovity had 11 points. Gedi Juozapaitas had 10 points. Both Tynes and Jaden Clayton had 5 steals.

Maine shot 35.2 percent from the field, going 19-54. They only made 1 3-pointer, going 1-16 from beyond the 3-point arc. The key to the win... A near-perfect 11-12 from the free throw line

Merrimack was led by Jordan Minor with 19 points. He had a double-double finishing with 12 rebounds. Ziggy Reid had 13 points.

Merrimack was 19-44 from the field and 4-21 from beyond the 3-point arc. They were 5-8 from the free throw line.

Maine is 6-4 having won their last 2 games. The Black Bears are off until December 19th when they take on the University of Akron on the road at 7 p.m. That game will be broadcast on 92.9 The Ticket with the pregame starting at 6:30 p.m.

Get our free mobile app