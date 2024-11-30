Maine Men’s Basketball Team Falls to Penn 77-64

The Maine Men's Basketball Team fell to Penn 77-64 on Saturday, November 30th in their 2nd game of the Cathedral Classic snapping their 2-game winning streak.

The Black Bears trailed 41-35 at the end of the 1st Half.

Maine had 3 players in double figures. Kellen Tynes had a team-high 15 points, while Quion Burns and AJ Lopez each finished with 13 points.

Maine was 27-57 from the field, shooting 47.4 percent. They were 6-14 from beyond the 3-point arc and a near perfect 4-5 from the free throw line.

The Black Bears only turned the ball over 9 times. while Penn turned the ball over 13 times. Penn outrebounded Maine 39-21.

Penn had 4 players in double figures. Ethan Roberts had a game-high 23 points. Sam Brown had 19 points, while Nick Spinoso finished with 14 points and Dylan Williams had 12 points.

Penn had 15 second chance points, while Maine only had 2 second chance points.

Penn was 25-54 from the field, shooting 46.3 percent and 6-18 from beyond the 3-point arc. Penn made Maine pay from the free throw line, going 21-24.

Penn improves to 3-4 while Maine drops to 4-4. The Black Bears are back in action on Sunday, December 1st when they play Navy. The game tips-off at 12 Noon. Tune into 92.9 The Ticket for the pregame with Ron Lisnet starting at 11:30 a.m.

Maine returns home to play the University of Maine at Augusta Moose on Tuesday, December 3rd at 6 p.m.