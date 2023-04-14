Maine Men’s Basketball Team Picks Up Player via Transfer Portal

Maine Men's Basketball fans can look forward to Okay Djamgouz joining the Black Bears for the 2023-24 season.

Playing for Drake in 2022-23, Djamgouz averaged 7.6 minutes per game and was 26-50 from beyond the 3-point arc. He averaged 3.1 points per game. He was the top 3-point player off the bench for the Drake Bulldogs.

Drake went 27-8 last year winning the Missouri Valley Conference and appearing in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Miami