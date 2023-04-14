Maine Men&#8217;s Basketball Team Picks Up Player via Transfer Portal

Maine Men’s Basketball Team Picks Up Player via Transfer Portal

Okay Djamgouz via Twitter

Maine Men's Basketball fans can look forward to Okay Djamgouz joining the Black Bears for the 2023-24 season.

Playing for Drake in 2022-23, Djamgouz averaged 7.6 minutes per game and was 26-50 from beyond the 3-point arc. He averaged 3.1 points per game. He was the top 3-point player off the bench for the Drake Bulldogs.

Drake went 27-8 last year winning the Missouri Valley Conference and appearing in the NCAA Tournament before losing to Miami

