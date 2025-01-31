Maine Men’s Basketball Wins 6th In-A-Row Beating UNH 71-46

The Maine Men's Basketball Team won their 6th game in-a-row, beating UNH 71-46 at The Pit in Orono on Thursday, January 30th.

Mane led from the get-go and were up 37-14 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears were led by Quion Burns with 26 points and 8 rebounds. Kellen Tynes had 14 points.

Maine only turned the ball over 6 times. They shot a sizzling 55.3 percent from the field going 26-47. They were7-17 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Black Bears shot just 12-23 from the free throw line.

UNH was led by Sami Pissis with 20 points. Anthony McComb III had 11 points.

The Wildcats shot just 29.8 percent from the field, going 17-57. They were 5-26 from beyond the 3-point arc and 7-11 from the free throw line.

UNH is now 4-19 overall and 2-6 in America East.

Maine is 14-8 overall and 6-1 in America East, putting them in 2nd place. The Black Bears play at the University of Vermont on Saturday, February 1st. The Catamounts are in 3rd place in America East. The game tips off at 2 p.m. Join Ron Lisnet for the call of the game and the pregame starting at 1:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.