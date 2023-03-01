Maine Men’s Basketball Wins at Buzzer- Beats Byant 66-64

On Senior Night at The Pit at Memorial Gym, the University of Maine Men's Basketball Team beat Bryant 66-64 on a buzzer-beater by Kristians Feierbergs.

Maine led 32-31 at the end of the 1st Half.

The Black Bears had 3 players in double-figures. Gedi Juozapaitis was Maine's leading scorer with 19 points. Kellen Tynes had 12 points, and Feierbergs had 11 points. Tynes set Maine's single season steal record with his 95th steal in the game!

Maine was outrebounded 39-35 and had more turnovers than the Bulldogs, 16-12.

The Black Bears shot 46.4 percent from, the field, going 26=56. They were 6-21 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 8-13 from the free throw line.

Bryant was led by Earl Timberlake with 20 points and he ripped down 10 rebounds for the double-double. Sherif Gross-Bullock had 18 points and Antwan Walker had 12 points.

Bryant shot 40.3 percent from, the field, going 27-67. They were 5-22 from beyond the 3-point arc, and 5-10 from the free throw line.

Bryant finishes the regular season with a 17-12 record and 8-8 in America East.

Maine finishes the regular season with a 13-16 record and are 7-9 in America East.

#7 Maine will play in the America East playoffs, with a Quarterfinal game against #2 UMass-Lowell on Saturday, March 4th at 4 p.m. Maine and UMass-Lowell split the season series.