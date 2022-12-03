Maine Men’s Hockey Sweep Vermont Winning Saturday 5-1

The Maine Men's Hockey Team completed the weekend sweep in Burlington, Vermont, beating the University of Vermont 5-1 on Saturday afternoon.

Maine skated out to a 1-0 lead in the 1st Period. Grayson Arnott scored with 8:31 gone, assisted by Samuel Duerr and Didrik Henbrant.

It was 1-0 at the end of the 1st Period.

In the 2nd Period, Maine exploded for 3 goals! Donavan Villeneuve-Houle scored with 4:12 gone, assisted by Killian Kiecker-Olson and Michael Mancinelli to make it 2-0.

Vermont drew within 1 goal, scoring at the 6:06 mark. Carter Long scored, assisted by Philip Tornqvist and Isak Walther.

But Maine answer less than 2 minutes later, as Ben Poisson scored with 7:49 gone, assisted by Jakub Sirota and Lynden Breen.

Then Poisson lit the lamp again, this time on a power play with 12:00 gone in the 2nd Period. Nolan Renwick and Jakub Sirota assisted on the goal.

That made it 4-1 at the end of the 2nd Period.

Maine added another goal, midway through the 3rd Period. Sirota scored assisted by Felix Trudeau and Lynden Breen.

Maine outshot the Catamounts 31-19

The Black Bears were 1-3 on the power play while Vermont was 0-4.

Victor Ostman was in net for Maine, turning away 18 shots.

Gabe Carriere started in net for Vermont, turning away 12 shots and allowing 4 goals. Oskar Autio came on in relief, allowing 1 goal and turning away 14 shots.

Maine is now 5-8-1 overall and 2-5-1 in Hockey East while Vermont is 5-11-1 and 2-10-0 in Hockey East.

The Black Bears return to the Alfond on Saturday, December 10th against Canisius College at 2:05 p.m. That will then be followed by the annual Skate with the Bears program. The Black Bears are then off for a lengthy Christmas Break, next playing in New York at Colgate on December 30th and 31st.