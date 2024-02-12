Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball Semifinalists Announced
The 10 semifinalists for Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball were announced. The award is given to the top male and female basketball player in the state.
They include
Mr. Basketball
- Marshall Adams - Edward Little
- Dylan Burpee - Southern Aroostook
- Sammy Calder - Monmouth Academy
- Carter Galley - Oceanside
- Cohen Galley - Oceanside
- Ashton Leclerc - Gorham
- Zach McLauglin - Hampden Academy
- Chance Mercier - Ellsworth
- Evans Sterling - Mt. Blue
- Pierce Walston - Orono
Miss Basketball
- Izzy Allen - Central
- Natalie Beaudoin - Lewiston
- Maddie Fitzpatrick - Cheverus
- Ellie Gay - Gorham
- Caroline Hartley - Scarborough
- Emma Lizotte - Thornton Academy
- Hayden Madore - Hall-Dale
- Mazie Peach - Dexter
- Jaydn Pingree - Spruce Mountain
- Addison Sulikowski - Thornton Academy
The Top 10 will be reduced to 3 Finalists with the winner being announced on Friday, March 8th at the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches/McDonald's All-Star Banquet at the Anah Temple Shrine in Bangor.
