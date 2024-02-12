Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball Semifinalists Announced

The 10 semifinalists for Maine Mr. and Miss Basketball were announced. The award is given to the top male and female basketball player in the state.

They include

Mr. Basketball

Marshall Adams - Edward Little

Dylan Burpee - Southern Aroostook

Sammy Calder - Monmouth Academy

Carter Galley - Oceanside

Cohen Galley - Oceanside

Ashton Leclerc - Gorham

Zach McLauglin - Hampden Academy

Chance Mercier - Ellsworth

Evans Sterling - Mt. Blue

Pierce Walston - Orono

Miss Basketball

Izzy Allen - Central

Natalie Beaudoin - Lewiston

Maddie Fitzpatrick - Cheverus

Ellie Gay - Gorham

Caroline Hartley - Scarborough

Emma Lizotte - Thornton Academy

Hayden Madore - Hall-Dale

Mazie Peach - Dexter

Jaydn Pingree - Spruce Mountain

Addison Sulikowski - Thornton Academy

The Top 10 will be reduced to 3 Finalists with the winner being announced on Friday, March 8th at the Maine Association of Basketball Coaches/McDonald's All-Star Banquet at the Anah Temple Shrine in Bangor.

