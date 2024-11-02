Maine-Oklahoma Football Game Moved to 12 Noon Kickoff

The Maine-Oklahoma football game out in Norman Oklahoma has been moved from a 2:30 kickoff to a 12 Noon kickoff on Saturday, November 2nd.

According to the University of Maine the move from a 2:30 p.m. to a 12 p.m. kickoff was made due to models demonstrating a greater threat of severe weather beginning earlier in the afternoon, which would complicate the ability to complete the game.

Tune in to the pregame starting at 11:30 a.m. with Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy on Maine's Sports Leader, 92.9 The Ticket.