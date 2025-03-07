Maine Opens 3-Game Series with 3-2 Win Over Bucknell University Friday

The Maine Baseball team picked up their 3rd win of the season beating Bucknell University 3-2 in Pennsylvania on Friday afternoon, March 7th.

Trailing 2-0 Maine scored a single run in the top of the 7th inning and then scored 2 runs in the top of the 8th inning when Payton Whitehead homered to right field.

Whitehead, playing 3rd base, finished the day 2-4. Myles Sargent playing 2nd base was 2-4 with a triple. Brody Rasmussen and Dean O'Neill each had a single.

On the mound Colin Fitzgerald picked up the win for the Black Bears, going 7.2 innings. He allowed 6 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. He struck out 7 and walked just 1. He evened his record at 2-2 for the season. Sebastian Holt picked up his 1st save of the season, pitching the final 1.1 innings. He allowed 1 hit, striking out 1.

Maine is now 3-8 while Bucknell is 5-5. The 2 teams will play Saturday and Sunday March 8th and 9th, with the games starting at 1 p.m. The Sunday game will be streamed on ESPN+

Maine opens America East play on Friday, March 21st with a 3-game series at Binghamton. Maine will host Thomas College on Tuesday, March 25th at 4 p.m and then Husson University on Wednesday, March 26th at 4 p.m. They will then host NJIT for a 3-game America East series March 28-30.

Get our free mobile app