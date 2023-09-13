Maine-Rhode Island Football Moved to Friday Night at 6:30 p.m.

Because of the impending arrival of Hurricane Lee, the University of Maine has announced that the Maine-Rhode Island football game has been moved from Saturday at 3:30 to Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Our coverage of the game on Friday night, September 15th will begin at 6 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket and online.

UMaine has announced that there will be no tailgating prior to the game. Parking will be available at no charge in the lots surrounding Alfond Stadium on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Athletic Director Jude Killy said

"A focal point of our University and Athletic department is to look out for the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes and to protect our coaches, staff and fan. Out of an abundance of caution based on the potential impact of the hurricane, and in consultation with University and other officials, as well as our friends at CAA Football and the University of Rhode Island, we believe moving the game to Friday night maximizes health and safety and gives our student-athletes the best chance to compete without interruption - and for everyone to get home safely."

All tickets issued for Saturday will be honored on Friday night. Fans unable to attend Friday evening's game may contact the ticket office for details on exchanging tickets for a future game.