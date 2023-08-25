Maine Salvages 1-1 Tie with Holy Cross Scoring with 11 Seconds Left in the Game

The University of Maine tied the Holy Cross Crusaders 1-1 on Thursday afternoon when a right-footed shot by Elle Vermilya with 11 seconds left in the game found the back of the net.

Holy Cross had taken a 1-0 lead with 25 minutes gone in the 1st Half, on a goal by Cerys Balmer, assisted by Sydney Baldwin.

Holy Cross outshot Maine 3-2 in the 1st Half, but the Black Bears outshot the Crusaders in the game 7-5.

Maine had the edge in corners, 6-3.

Kira Kutzinski was in net for the Black Bears and had 3 saves, while Mackenzie Wagner was in goal for Holy Cross and also had 3 saves.

Both Maine's Kayla Kraemer and Holy Cross' Alexis Riley were awarded yellow cards in the contest.

Holy Cross is 0-2-1 on the season.

Maine is now 2-0-1 on the season. The Black Bears travel to Massachusetts to play Stonehill College on Sunday, August 27th at 11 a.m.