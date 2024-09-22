Maine Scores 20 Unanswered Points to Beat Merrimack 26-15

Trailing 15-6 at the end of the 1st Half, the UMaine Football Team scored 20 points in the 2nd Half, to beat Merrimack on the road on Saturday, September 21st 26-15.

Maine outrushed Merrimack 126-103 and outpassed them 22-92. Maine gained 21 1st down in the game,and were 6-13 converting 3rd down plays, while Merrimack gained just 8 1st downs and were 1-14 in converting 3rd downs.

Carter Peevy was 17-26 for 225 yards passing, throwing for 2 touchdowns. Anthony Harris was 1-1 for minus 1 yard

Tavion Banks was Maine's leading rusher, carrying the ball 13 times for 62 years. Jaharie Martn carried the ball for 36 yards and Carter Peevy scrambled 15 times for 28 yards. Brian Santana-Fis carried the ball twice for 0 yards.

Joe Gillette and Montigo Moss each caught the ball 4 times, with Gillette gaining 86 yards and Moss gaining 52 yards.

Kesean Dyson led the Black Hole defense with 8 solo tackles and 2 assists. Izaiah Henderson had 5 solo tackles and 1 assist. Xavier Holmes had 2 solo tackles and 3 assists. Jacob Tuiasosopo had 3 solo tackles and 2 assists while Tyshawn Stewart had 1 solo tackle and 4 assists.

Aidan Cadogan punted the ball 6 times on Saturday, averaging 43 yards per punt, with a long of 50 yards.

Merrimack is now 1-3 overall.

Maine improves to 2-2 overall. They will travel to the University at Albany on Saturday, September 28th to play the Great Danes in a CAA matchup. Join Rich Kimball and Bob Lucy for the call of the game, with the pregame beginning at 3 p.m. and kickoff at 3:30 p.m. on 92.9 The Ticket.