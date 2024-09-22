Maine Soccer Beats Binghamton 2-1 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Black Bears beat the Binghamton Bearcats on Sunday, 2-1 at UMaine as the Black Bears opened America East play.

Maine scored 1st with 6:03 gone when Abby Kraemer scored on a penalty kick to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead. It was her 2nd goal of the season, and 26th of her career, moving her into 2nd spot in goals scored all-time.

The score remained 1-0 for the next 75 minutes. With just 8:53 Maine scored to make it 2-0. Kayla Kraemer scored her 3rd goal of the game, assisted by Jordane Pinette.

Binghamton would score 2:07 later, as Jahkaya Davis scored, assisted by Lauren Clark.

Jessica Kasacek had 4 saves and is now 4-1-2 in goal for the Black Bears.

Maine outshot Binghamton 9-8, but Binghamton had the advantage 5-4 on shots-on-goal.

Maine is now 5-1-2 for the season and 1-0 in America East.

The Black Bears will travel to Vermont next Sunday, September 29th to take on the Catamounts in America East action.

Check out photos from the game