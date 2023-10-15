Maine Soccer Beats Bryant 2-0 [VIDEO]

The Maine Soccer Team rebounded from their 1st loss of the season on Thursday, beating Bryant University at home 2-0 on Sunday afternoon. The win clinched a playoff spot for the Black Bears.

Maine-Bryant October 15, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Maine-Bryant October 15, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Maine jumped out to a 1-0 lead, when Abby Kraemer scored her 10th goal of the season, at the 23:57 mark, assisted by Julie Lossius.

The Black Bears led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half. In the 2nd Half, Julie Lossius scored her 1st goal of the season at 11:13 in the 2nd Half, assisted by Abby Kraemer.

Maine outshot Bryant 20-2, with 10 shots on goal to 1.

Kira Kutzinksi had 1 save for the Black Bears, her 5th shutout of the year.

Kathryn McNeil had 8 saves for Bryant.

UMaine is now 9-1-4 overall and 4-1-1 in America East. Maine has 2 more games left in the regular season. They play at Binghamton University on Sunday, October 26th at 12 Noon, before closing out the regular season at home on Thursday, October 26th at 6 p.m. when they play host to the University of New Hampshire.