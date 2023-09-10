Maine Soccer Beats University of Illinois-Chicago 2-1 to Stay Unbeaten

The University of Maine Black Bears' Soccer team concluded their 5 game road trip with a 2-1 victory over the University of Illinois-Chicago on Sunday, September 10th. The Black Bears were 3-0-2 on the road trip.

The score was 1-1 at the end of the 1st Half.

Kira Kutzinski played the entire game in goal for the Black Bears, recording 2 saves.

The Black Bears, now 5-0-3 return home to take on the University of Vermont Catamounts on Sunday, September 17th at 3 p.m. as they begin America East Conference play.