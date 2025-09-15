The Maine Soccer Team fell to UConn 3-1 on Sunday, September 14th down in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn took a 1-0 lead just before half time, with a goal by Naia Ocio with 2:01 left to play.

In the 2nd Half, the Huskies scored twice more, with 9:45 gone and 14:05 gone, before Maine scored with 15:33 gone. Abbey Thornton scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Emma Nicholson.

UConn outshot Maine 10-8 and had a shots-on-goal advantage of 6-5.

Elena Barenberg, a freshman, made her debut in goal for Maine and had 3 saves.

UConn is now 4-2-1.

Maine is 1-4-1 and ends their non-conference schedule. They will play at Albany on Sunday, September 21st in their America East Conference opener at 3 p.m.