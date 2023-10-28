Maine Soccer Draws with UNH 0-0 Clinches 1st Round Bye

The Maine Soccer Team played the University of New Hampshire to a scoreless draw Friday night in Orono. The draw was enough to clinch a 1st round bye, and 2nd place in the America East soccer standings.

Maine outshot UNH 14-9, and had 9 shots on goal to the Wildcats' 6 shots on goal

Kira Kutzinski picked up the shutout in goal for Maine.

Final America East Soccer Standings

America East America East loading...

The Quarterfinals will see #3 New Hampshire play #6 Vermont and #4 UMass Lowell hosting #5 New Jersey Institute of Technology. Those games will be played on Monday, October 30

Maine will host a semifinal game on Thursday, November 2nd at 6 p.m. and will play the winner of #3 New Hampshire vs. #6 Vermont. Binghamton the #1 seed will host the winner of #4 UMass Lowell vs. #5 NJIT quarterfinal.