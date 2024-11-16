Maine Soccer Falls to Wisconsin 3-1 in Opening Round of NCAA Tournament

The Maine Soccer Team fell to the Wisconsin Badgers 3-1 in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament in Wisconsin on Friday night, November 15th.

The game couldn't have started worse for the Black Bears, as Wisconsin took a 2-0 lead with just 3:27 gone in the game.

But Maine fought hard and stopped the bleeding and the game was 2-0 at the end of the 1st Half.

With just 1:17 gone in the 2nd Half, Maine cut the lead to 1, when Lara Kirkby scored her 6th goal of the season, assisted by Kristina Kelly.

Wisconsin added an insurance goal with 11:54 gone in the 2nd Half to make the score 3-1.

Wisconsin outshot Maine 13-3 and had a 12-3 advantage on shots-on-goal.

Grace Wilson had 9 saves in goal for the Black Bears, including a save on a penalty kick late in the 2nd half..

Maine's season comes to an end with a 13-2-3 record.

