The Maine Soccer Team fell to Holy Cross on Sunday, September 7th at the University of Maine, in a wet contest, with rain falling during the 1st Half of the game.

The lone goal came with 5:31 left in the game. Sam Halligan took a shot and goalie Grace Wilson made a brilliant save sprawled out with their legs. Unfortunately for Maine the rebound wasn't cleared, and Halligan put the rebound past Wilson into the net.

Maine outshot Holy Cross 16-13 and had a 9-5 advantage in shots-on-goal.

Wilson ended the game with 4 saves.

Holy Cross is now 3-3-1.

Maine is 1-3-1. The Black Bears will play their final non-conference game on Sunday, September 14th when they travel to Storrs Connecticut to take on UConn. The game kicks off at 1 p.m.

Maine will open America East Conference play on Sunday, September 21st at 3 p.m. at Albany. They return home to host Bryant on Thursday, October 2nd at 6 p.m. Maine hopes to be playing on their new field in that game.