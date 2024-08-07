Maine Soccer Near-Unanimous Choice to Win America East in Preseason Coach&#8217;s Poll

Maine Soccer Near-Unanimous Choice to Win America East in Preseason Coach’s Poll

Maine Soccer November 5, 2023 Photo Chris Popper

The America East Conference released their preseason Coach's Poll and the UMaine Soccer Team was a near unanimous choice to win America East as they garnered 8 of the 9 1st place votes.

Women's Preseason Poll

  • 1. Maine 64 points 8 1st place votes
  • 2. Binghamton 52 points 1 1st place vote
  • 3. New Hampshire 50 points
  • 4. UMass Lowell 42 points
  • 5. Vermont 40 points
  • 6. New Jersey Institute of Technology 26 points
  • T7 UAlbany and Bryant 19 points
  • 9. University of Maryland Baltimore College 12 points

Maine placed 4 players on the preseason All-Conference Team. They include

  • Abby Kraemer - Forward
  • Kristina Kelly - Midfield
  • Lara Kirkby - Midfield
  • Myla Schneider - Defense

The Black Bears begin play on Thursday, August 15th with a game at  Le Moyne in New York on August 15th.

92.9 The Ticket logo
Get our free mobile app
Filed Under: Black Bear Sports, Black_Bear_Sports, Maine Soccer
Categories: College Sports

More From 92.9 The Ticket