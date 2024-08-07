Maine Soccer Near-Unanimous Choice to Win America East in Preseason Coach’s Poll
The America East Conference released their preseason Coach's Poll and the UMaine Soccer Team was a near unanimous choice to win America East as they garnered 8 of the 9 1st place votes.
Women's Preseason Poll
- 1. Maine 64 points 8 1st place votes
- 2. Binghamton 52 points 1 1st place vote
- 3. New Hampshire 50 points
- 4. UMass Lowell 42 points
- 5. Vermont 40 points
- 6. New Jersey Institute of Technology 26 points
- T7 UAlbany and Bryant 19 points
- 9. University of Maryland Baltimore College 12 points
Maine placed 4 players on the preseason All-Conference Team. They include
- Abby Kraemer - Forward
- Kristina Kelly - Midfield
- Lara Kirkby - Midfield
- Myla Schneider - Defense
The Black Bears begin play on Thursday, August 15th with a game at Le Moyne in New York on August 15th.
Get our free mobile app