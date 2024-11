Maine Soccer Players Recognized with All-Conference Honors

The America East Women's Soccer All-Conference Teams were announced on Friday, November 1st, and the Black Bears led the way with 7 players recognized.

Maine Black Bears Selected to the First Team were

Abby Kraemer - Forward

Kristina Kelly - Midfielder

Myla Schneider - Defender

Maine Black Bears Selected to the Second Team were

Jordane Pinette - Forward

Lara Kirkby - Midfielder

Anna Phillips - Defender

Emma Schneider - Defender

Maine Black Bears Selected to the All-Academic Team were

Lara Kirkby 3.98 GPA Biochemistry

Abby Kraemer 3.90 GPA Biochemistry

Myla Schneider 3.97 GPA Biology

Congratulations to all!