Maine Head Soccer Coach Scott Atherly joined Chris Popper on Monday morning, August 11th to talk about the preseason.. The Black Bears started training on August 1st, and played Northeastern to a 0-0 draw in an exhibition game on Sunday, August 10th

The Black Bears will play at Quinnipiac on Tuesday August 12th before opening the season on Sunday, August 17th at home against Rhode Island at 12 Noon.

Coach Atherly talked about the benefits of an early season road trip, as well gave us an update on the new field.

The Black Bears come off of a 13-2-3 2024 campaign, that saw them win the America East Tournament, before falling to Wisconsin 3-1 in Wisconsin in the NCAA Tournament. Maine was 7-0-1 in the America East Conference.

2025 Schedule

Sunday, August 17 vs. Rhode Island 12 noon

Sunday, August 24 vs. Boston University 12 noon

Thursday, August 28 at Merrimack 4 p.m.

Sunday, August 31 at Army 11 a.m.

Sunday, September 14 at UConn 1 p.m.

Sunday, September 21 at University of Albany TBD

Thursday, October 2 vs. Bryant 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 5 at Binghamton 12 noon

Sunday, October 12 vs. Vermont 12 noon

Thursday, October 16 at UMass Lowell 6 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 vs. UMBC 12 noon

Saturday, October 25 at NJIT 6 p.m.

Thursday, October 31 vs. New Hampshire 6 p.m.

Maine is slated to start the season on the field that they've been playing on, but the new soccer field, the New Balance Soccer Complex should be ready in October!

The 2025 Maine Soccer Team will feature 8 team members from Maine! They include

Abbey Thornton - Junior, Windham

Teagan Atherly - Freshman, Bangor

Stella Jarvais - Freshman, Windham

Britta Denny - Freshman, Camden Hills

Charlotte Belanger - Freshman, Thornton Academy

Jordan Wolf - Senior, Falmouth

Olivia Scott - Sophomore, Bangor

Madison Michaud - Senior - Gorham