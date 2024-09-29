Maine Soccer Rallies from 2 Goal Deficit to Beat Vermont 3-2 on Sunday [VIDEO]

The Maine Soccer Team, trailing 2-0 scored 3 goals in the 2nd Half to beat Vermont on the road on Sunday, September 29th.

Jordan Pinette had the game winning goal, with 2:59 left in the game. The Catamount goalie was rolling the ball to a defenseman, and Pinette stole the clearance, and then with her left foot kicked the ball into an empty net. The goal was Pinette's 4th of the season.

UVM led with 25:17 left in the 1st Half, on a goal by Aubrey Bough, her 2nd of the season. She was assisted by Kate Bossert. Vermont made it 2-0 when Maine goalie Jessica Kasacek attempted to punch a Vermont corner clear, but in doing so, the ball went off of a Maine defender for an own-goal. The goal came at the 60:42 mark. Maine drew within 1, just 1:07 later when Julie Lossius scored her 1st goal of the season, assisted by Tegan Morrison.

The Black Bears then evened the score with 7:09 left in the game, when Kristina Kelly scored her 2nd goal of the season, assisted by Tegan Morrison.

With the score tied at 2-2, that set up Pinette's game winner.

Maine outshot Vermont 19-8 with a 9-3 shot-on-goal differential.

Jessica Kasacek had 2 saves for Maine while Kylee Carafoli had 6 saves.

Vermont is now 5-3-3 overall and 0-2-0 in America East action.

Maine is now 6-1-2 overall and 2-0-0 in America East.

Maine returns home and will host UMass Lowell on Thursday night, October 3rd at 6 p.m. in America East Action. The Black Bears then will head on the road to play at Bryant on Sunday, October 6th at 1 p.m.