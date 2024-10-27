Maine Soccer Rallies from 2 Goals Down to Tie NJIT 2-2 [PHOTOS]

The Maine Soccer Team rallied from 2 goals down to tie the New Jersey Institute of Technology 2-2 on a cold, blustery day, on Sunday, October 27th at UMaine.

NJIT led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half, with the Highlanders scoring with 6:40 left in the 1st Half.

Maine , playing into the wind in the 2nd Half, found themselves down 2-0 with 11:33 gone in the 2nd Half.

But then Maine drew within 1, when Lara Kirkby scored on penalty kick, to make the score 2-1, with 17:30 left to play.

Gillian Rovers then scored her 1st goal of the season, to tie the score, with 6:16 left to play, assisted by Kristina Kelly and Kayla Kraemer.

Maine outshot NJIT 21-3, with a 7-2 shots-on-goal advantage.

NJIT is 3-10-3 overall and 0-5-2 in America East. Maine is 10-1-3 overall and 6-0-1 in America East.

Maine plays at New Hampshire on Thursday, October 31st at 7 p.m. Maine is guaranteed to be either the #1 or #2 seed in the America East Tournament. With a win or tie against the Wildcats, Maine will be the #1 seed.

