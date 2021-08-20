Maine Soccer Starts Season with 2-0 Shutout Over Sacred Heart in Home Opener

The University of Maine Soccer Team started the season with an impressive 2-0 shutout win over Sacred Heart University in the home opener on Thursday, August 19th.

There was no score until 41 seconds remained in the 1st half when Kayla Kraemer scored assisted by Hannah Bamford, to give the Black Bears a 1-0 lead.

Shortly after the resumption of the 2nd half, Abby Kraemer scored unassisted with 9:14 elapsed to give the Black Bears an important insurance goal.

Kira Kutzinksi recorded the shutout for UMaine in net, with 3 saves.

Elyssa Kipperman was in goal for Sacred Heart, allowing the 2 goals, recording 1 save.

Sacred Heart had a slight advantage in corner kicks 6-5.

Maine outshot Sacred Heart 10-7

Sacred Heart's Sofia Germano was awarded a yellow card with 5:10 remaining in the game.

The Black Bears will head on the road on Sunday, August 22nd, when they play the University of Rhode Island at 1 p.m.