UMaine Soccer Coach’s Show – November 19 [VIDEO]

In our final UMaine Head Soccer Coach's Show of the season, Coach Atherley joined us on November 19th to talk about the Maine-Wisconsin playoff game and how the Black Bears handled the season-ending loss.

With the transfer portal opening on November 18th, Coach Atherley and his staff are very busy, meeting virtually with prospective new Black Bears, arranging campus visits and more!

Many thanks to Coach Atherley and his staff for allowing us to record these coach's shows this season. Hopefully you have enjoyed them and been able to get a behind-the-scenes view of the UMaine Black Bear Soccer Team this season!