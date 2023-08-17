Maine Soccer Starts Season with 5-0 Win Over Le Moyne College [PHOTOS]
The Maine Black Bears opened their 2023 season with a 5-0 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins in Orono on Thursday afternoon, August 17th.
The Black Bears led 4-0 in the 1st Half. Sisters Abby Kraemer and Kayla Kraemer scored early in the 1st Half to put the Black Bears up 2-0.
Doireann Fahey scored midway through the 1st Half to make it 3-0.
Jordane Pinette then scored with 4:40 left in the 1st Half to make it 4-0
In the 2nd Half, Tegan Morrison scored with 25 minutes remaining for the final goal
Kira Kutzinki was never really tested in goal, coming away with the shutout. She was credited with 2 saves.
The Black Bears 1-0 will host the University of Rhode Island on Sunday, August 20th at 1 p.m. It's Bark in the Park. All fans are invited to bring their dogs out to watch the Black Bears, and the first 20 dogs will receive a dog bandanna and dog treats will be provided.
At halftime the Holbrook U-11 scrimmaged on the field