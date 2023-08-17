Maine Soccer Starts Season with 5-0 Win Over Le Moyne College [PHOTOS]

The Maine Black Bears opened their 2023 season with a 5-0 win over the Le Moyne Dolphins in Orono on Thursday afternoon, August 17th.

The Black Bears led 4-0 in the 1st Half. Sisters Abby Kraemer and Kayla Kraemer scored early in the 1st Half to put the Black Bears up 2-0.

Jordane Pinette scores against Le Moyne College August 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Jordane Pinette scores against Le Moyne College August 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

Doireann Fahey scored midway through the 1st Half to make it 3-0.

Jordane Pinette then scored with 4:40 left in the 1st Half to make it 4-0

Pinette celebrates her 1st goal of the season August 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Pinette celebrates her 1st goal of the season August 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

In the 2nd Half, Tegan Morrison scored with 25 minutes remaining for the final goal

Tegan Morrison celebrates her 1st goal of the season August 17, 2023 Tegan Morrison celebrates her 1st goal of the season August 17, 2023 loading...

Kira Kutzinki was never really tested in goal, coming away with the shutout. She was credited with 2 saves.

Kira Kutzinski congratulated by teammates after shutout win over Le Moyne August 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper Kira Kutzinski congratulated by teammates after shutout win over Le Moyne August 17, 2023 Photo Chris Popper loading...

The Black Bears 1-0 will host the University of Rhode Island on Sunday, August 20th at 1 p.m. It's Bark in the Park. All fans are invited to bring their dogs out to watch the Black Bears, and the first 20 dogs will receive a dog bandanna and dog treats will be provided.

At halftime the Holbrook U-11 scrimmaged on the field

Holbrook U11 scrimmaged at halftime Holbrook U11 scrimmaged at halftime loading...