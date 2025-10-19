The Maine Soccer Team shutout the University of Maine Baltimore College 2-0 for the win on Sunday afternoon, October 19th at the New Balance Soccer Complex at the University of Maine.

The game was scoreless at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears controlled the pace of play and had a 12-3 advantage in shots in the 1st Half.

Maine's goalie Elena Barenberg came up big, stopping a breakaway with 5 minutes left in the 1st Half to keep the game scoreless.

In the 2nd Half, Maine's Britta Denny scored her 1st career goal, assisted by Emma Nicholson and Luise Reinwald with 22:26 gone in the 2nd Half.

Then with 11:56 left to play, Julie Lossius finished a pass from Nicholson and Jordane Pinette to give Maine an insurance goal. It was Lossius' 3rd goal of the season.

Maine outshot the Retrievers 23-6 and had an 8-3 shot on goal advantage.

Barenberg finished with 3 saves in goal for Maine.

UMBC is now 6-7-3 overall and 2-4-0 in America East.

Maine is now 3-6-3 overall and is 2-2-2 in America East. Maine travels to the New Jersey Institute of Technology on Saturday night October 25th at 6 p.m. and then will close out the regular season at home on Thursday, October 30th at home against UNH at 6 p.m.

Check out the photos from the game