Maine Softball Beats St. Joseph’s 16-1

Looking out the window Thursday morning, it doesn't seem possible that there was a softball game yesterday at the University of Maine, but the Black Bears defeated the St. Joseph's Monks 16-1.

Maine out hit St. Joseph's 14-5.

Photo Chris Popper Photo Chris Popper loading...

Anna Margetis the starting 1st baseman for Maine hit her 3rd homer of the season. She ended the day 3-4 with a double to go with the home run and drove in 3 runs.

Kyli Hernandez, leading off was 2-2, with a double and drove in 2 runs.

Krista Francia was 2-3 with a double and drove in a run.

Caitlyn Fallon was 2-4. Lexi Corcoran, Katie Joe Moery, Madison Hand, Rylee Kent and Keira Inman all singled for Maine.

Alysen Rieth started in the circle for Maine and pitched 2.0 innings, allowing 1 hit and walking 2. Isabelle True picked up the win and is now 1-7. She pitched 2.0 innings allowing 4 hits and 1 run while striking out 3. Kaly Thomas pitched the final 3.0 innings. She didn't allow a hit and struck out 1 while walking 2.

Charlotte Cloutier had 2 hits for St. Joseph's. Chantelle Bouchard, Rylee Page and Piage Connery all singled for the Monks.

Madison Pelletier started in the circle and pitched 2.1 innings, allowing 8 hits and 8 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Taking the loss, she's now 2-6 on the season. Rylee Page went 1.2 innings and allowed 4 hits and 5 runs, walking 5 and striking out 1. Lydia Goodnough pitched the final 2.0 innings allowing 2 hits and 3 runs, striking out 1 and walking 3.

St. Joseph's is now 2-11 on the season while Maine is 2-25. The Black Bears are scheduled to host Bryant University on April 6th and 7th, with a doubleheader scheduled for Saturday at 12 and 2 p.m. and then a single game on Sunday the 7th at 12 noon.