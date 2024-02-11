Maine Softball Drops 2 Games in Arizona Saturday

The Maine Softball Team dropped 2 games on Saturday, February 10th, losing 9-0 to Wisconsin and 9-1 to Arizona State to finish their road trip to Arizona as part of the Kajikawa Classic.

In Game 1, Maine managed only 4 hits, falling to the Wisconsin Badgers 9-0

Kyli Hernandez, Krista Francia, Katie Jo Moery and T Smith each had singles for the Black Bears.

Maine used 3 pitchers in the game. Kaly Thomas started, taking the loss. She went 1.1 innings, allowing 4 hits and 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She struck out 2 and walked 3. Caitlyn Fallon went 1.2 inning allowing 5 hits and 3 runs, Isablelle True went 1.0 inning, walking 2.

In Game 2 Maine lost to Arizona State 9-1. Maine's lone run came in the 5th inning on a passed ball.

Maine had only 2 hits in the game. Kenney Burns and Anna Margetis each singled.

The Black Bears used 2 pitchers in the game. Alysen Rieth started in the circle, taking the loss. She went 2.2 innings, allowing 4 hits and 5 runs. She struck out 2 and walked 4. Ava Zettlemoyer came on in relief pitching 1.1 innings. She allowed 2 hits and 4 runs, walking 2.

Maine is 0-4. They will play in Boca Raton, Florida in the Joan Joyce Classic February 16-17. The Black Bears will play Michigan and Florida Atlantic University on Friday, February 16th at 2 p.m and 7 p.m. Then on Saturday the 17th, the Black Bears will play 3 games. They'll play Louisville (9 a.m.), Seton Hall (1:30 p.m) and Michigan (3:45 p.m.)

Maine begins America East Conference play on Saturday, March 23rd with a doubleheader at the University of Maine Baltimore College.