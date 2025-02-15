Maine Softball Drops 2 Games in South Carolina to Open the Season

A new era of Maine Softball began on Friday, February 14th under new head coach Kimberly Stiles. The Black Bears played 2 games on Friday in the Pinnacle PC Invitational in South Carolina

In the 1st game, which started at 11 a.m. the Black Bears fell to East Tennessee State12-6.

Maine was outhit 17-1 in the game. The Black Bear's lone hit came off of the bat of 3rd baseman Kyli Hernandez.

Keria Inman, the leadoff batter stole 2 bases and scored twice for Maine.

Ava Zettlemoyer started in the circle for Maine and pitched2 innings, allowing 6 hits and 5 runs, all earned. She walked 1 and didn't strike out a batter. Kaly Thomas pitched the 3rd inning, allowing 3 hits and 2 runs, 1 of which was earned. She struck out 3 and walked 2, and had a wild pitch. Madison Simmernan pitched the final 4 innings, allowing 8 hits and 5 runs, all unearned. She didn't walk a batter and struck out 1

In the 2nd game of the day, against Presbyterian, Maine fell 6-5, although they were able to bang out 10 hits.

The Black Bears took a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning, but Presbyterian scored 4 runs in the bottom of the 3rd to take a 4-2 lead. Maine added a run in the top of the 4th inning, to make it 4-3,when Nora Campo hit her 1st home run of the season. But Presbyterian then scored 2 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning. Maine scored twice more in the top of the 6th inning, but couldn't push the tying run across the plate.

Immy Gie, the designated hitter, Francesca Guerrera, the 2nd basemen, and Kyrah Haba-Dailey, the left fielder, the 4-5-6 batters each had 2 hits for Maine. Gie, Guerrera and Gabby Papushka each had a double.

Alysen Rieth pitched a complete game for the Black Bears. She allowed 10 hits, 6 runs, 5 of which were earned. She walked 3 and struck out 4.

The Black Bears (0-2) will play 2 games on Saturday, February 15th. They' take on East Tennessee State (2-5) at 9 a.m. followed by another game with Presbyterian College (4-3) at 11 :15 a.m.